Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $112.04 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up 3.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $112,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

