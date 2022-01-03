Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $95,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. 222,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366,127. The stock has a market cap of $232.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

