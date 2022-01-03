Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 23,642 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Cogent Communications worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,881. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.