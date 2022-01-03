Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/28/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. "

12/21/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/6/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,333. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $28.82.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,301,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 201,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

