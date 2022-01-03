Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stake Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Red Violet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth $23,520,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $510.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

