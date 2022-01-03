Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 758 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,455,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $107.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

