Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NYSE:INGR opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

