Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,069 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

