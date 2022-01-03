Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.40 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

