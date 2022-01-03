Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $205,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $207,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,177 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,753.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

