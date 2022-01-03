Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LEG opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

