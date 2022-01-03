Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $631.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,607,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

