Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $631.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,607,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.