Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 581,916 shares.The stock last traded at $32.02 and had previously closed at $32.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

