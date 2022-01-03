Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

