Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 125.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

