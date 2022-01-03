Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $694,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.