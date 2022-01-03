Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $821,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

