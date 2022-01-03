Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $911,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $292.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

