Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 207.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 79.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 223,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

