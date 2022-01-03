Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,216 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $92.82 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

