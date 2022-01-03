Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report sales of $72.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.42 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $297.09 million, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $307.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after buying an additional 377,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 224,889 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

