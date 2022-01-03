Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.92

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 9046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

