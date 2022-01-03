Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

