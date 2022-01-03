Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.27 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

