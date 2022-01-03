Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,255 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 452,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 26,757.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 128,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

