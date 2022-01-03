Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

IEX stock opened at $236.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

