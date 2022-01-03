Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,785 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

