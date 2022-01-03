Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,835 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

MUSA stock opened at $199.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $119.47 and a one year high of $201.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

