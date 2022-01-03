Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 315 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

NYSE:ENV opened at $79.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

