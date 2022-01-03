Reviewing Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and Vantage Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.39 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.72 Vantage Drilling $126.86 million 0.00 -$276.72 million ($10.03) 0.00

Vantage Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy. Vantage Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Vantage Drilling -103.58% -40.03% -17.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy and Vantage Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.49, suggesting a potential upside of 45.27%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Vantage Drilling.

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Co. engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

