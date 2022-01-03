Reviewing IDW Media (IDW) and Its Rivals

IDW Media (NYSE: IDW) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IDW Media to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million -$13.80 million -3.03 IDW Media Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

IDW Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IDW Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 44.10%. Given IDW Media’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% IDW Media Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Summary

IDW Media rivals beat IDW Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

