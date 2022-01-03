Reviewing Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Agent Information Software and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and Mullen Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.74 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 0.43 -$5.94 million ($0.66) -7.92

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33%

Summary

Agent Information Software beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.