Revomon (REVO) Hits Market Cap of $18.71 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $645,017.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revomon has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

