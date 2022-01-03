Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 327,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

