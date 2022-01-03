Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Barclays reduced their target price on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.64.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 103.69 on Thursday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 88.40 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last ninety days.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

