Rocket Vault 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.80 or 0.08087734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00075437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,896.03 or 0.99947891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007495 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

