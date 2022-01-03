Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.78. Romeo Power shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 13,120 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after buying an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 106.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after buying an additional 3,901,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 30.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 1,226,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 71.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 773,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

