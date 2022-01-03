Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,900 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,101,000 after acquiring an additional 248,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

