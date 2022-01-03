Roth CH Acquisition V Co’s (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 10th

Roth CH Acquisition V’s (NASDAQ:ROCLU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 10th. Roth CH Acquisition V had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCLU opened at $9.96 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.