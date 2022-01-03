Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $92.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 168,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

