RSK Infrastructure Framework Reaches Market Cap of $159.26 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $159.26 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.37 or 0.08075361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.42 or 0.99904775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007393 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,646,674 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars.

