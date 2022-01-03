Rune (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $181.05 or 0.00381715 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1,465.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.87 or 0.08045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,337.82 or 0.99802336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,494 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars.

