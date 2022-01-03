Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 215,908 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $172,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

