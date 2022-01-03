Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 82,708 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 995,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $138,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52. The company has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

