Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,290 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $131,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $251.48 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

