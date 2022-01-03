Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $215.57 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $215,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Moody’s by 64.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 329.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $390.58 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.39 and a 200-day moving average of $379.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

