Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,543 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,543 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $382,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $168.50 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

