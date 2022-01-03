SAFE DEAL (SFD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $566,352.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $566,352.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00006950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.03 or 0.08076023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.71 or 1.00031653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007506 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,334,006 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,861 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.