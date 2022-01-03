Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 6,287 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61.

SAFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.09. 161,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.88. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

