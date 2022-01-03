salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $254.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.71. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,699 shares of company stock worth $132,792,192. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

